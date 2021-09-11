Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000.

Shares of FCG opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

