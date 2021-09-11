Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $153.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.