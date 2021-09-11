DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CSL traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. 233,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

