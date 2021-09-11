DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.