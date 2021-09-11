DCM Advisors LLC Buys 4,534 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 265,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,589,000 after purchasing an additional 426,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.