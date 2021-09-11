DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189,243 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 691.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 50,074 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,005,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

