DCM Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CSL traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. 233,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,144. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

