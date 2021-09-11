DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

