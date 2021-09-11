DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,785,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

