DCM Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.07. 1,235,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,208. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

