Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DCRC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $15,555,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.