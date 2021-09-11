Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.19. 26,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 47,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.