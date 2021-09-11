Delek US (NYSE:DK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Delek US stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

