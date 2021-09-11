Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.