DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00837176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.01228162 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

