DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 4,276 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

