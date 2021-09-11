Desire Hits Market Cap of $32,741.49 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $32,741.49 and approximately $41,100.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.01 or 0.07259949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00403513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.09 or 0.01412222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00126503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00561728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.74 or 0.00511101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00341394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

