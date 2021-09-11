Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

DM opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

