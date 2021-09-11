Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.15. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

