Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,999 shares of company stock worth $3,777,236 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.