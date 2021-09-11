Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.72% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $808,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 474,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 467.9% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 103,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of DUST stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.