disBalancer Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $127,049.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,294,374 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

