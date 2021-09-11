district0x Market Capitalization Achieves $105.44 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $105.44 million and $6.51 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043703 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.