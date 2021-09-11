Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,567. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $829.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

