Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

