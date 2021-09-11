Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.42. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.