DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,424. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,128,099 shares of company stock worth $2,194,609,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

