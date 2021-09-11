Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

