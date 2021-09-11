DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 3.6%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $782.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

