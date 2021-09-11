Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.86 and a 200 day moving average of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

