Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,812,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

