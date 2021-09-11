Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.69 Million in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

HOMB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

