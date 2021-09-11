Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $54.39 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

