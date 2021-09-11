Duality Advisers LP Sells 261 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3,060.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.