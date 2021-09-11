Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,341.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,383.48. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
