Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,341.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,383.48. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.