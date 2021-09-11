Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,082,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.