eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

