EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Tops $568,006.31

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $568,006.31 and approximately $211,275.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,289.54 or 1.00040285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002243 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

