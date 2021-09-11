Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

