eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.91 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $338,250. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

