Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after buying an additional 374,058 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

