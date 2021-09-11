Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.55.

TSE:ELD opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

