Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $810,227.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $232.08 million and approximately $810,227.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,897,720,081 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

