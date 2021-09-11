Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

