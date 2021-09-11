Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. Desjardins raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.56.

EMP.A opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

