Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

