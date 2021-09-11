Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

