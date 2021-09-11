Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

