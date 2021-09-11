Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGHSF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.