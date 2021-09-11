Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE ENGH opened at C$60.70 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$48.87 and a 52 week high of C$76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

